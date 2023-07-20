Latest Articles

For Big Tech in Europe, This Time Seems Different By Jessica E. Lessin · July 20, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

With another set of headlines about tech companies threatening to pull their products from the U.K. or the EU rather than comply with new regulations, I have to wonder: Will it actually happen? Because that would be an interesting shift.Today, Apple said it would remove FaceTime and iMessage from its products in the U.K. if the government goes ahead with a new act that would allow it to vet and...