The Federal Trade Commission proposed major new restrictions on Facebook owner Meta Platforms, including preventing the company from releasing new products until it can prove its privacy program is in compliance with past FTC orders. The commission also wants to block Meta Platforms from profiting off data it collects on users under 18 years of age, the agency said Wednesday. The FTC accused...
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets. Median pay for employees declined in 2022 at at least 18 well-known tech companies, according to an analysis of securities filings by The Information. At two companies—Snap and Cloudflare—median pay declined more than 30%.
