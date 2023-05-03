Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others ScramblingGet Pro

FTC Seeks To Block Meta From Profiting off Data From Young Users

Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
The Federal Trade Commission proposed major new restrictions on Facebook owner Meta Platforms, including preventing the company from releasing new products until it can prove its privacy program is in compliance with past FTC orders. The commission also wants to block Meta Platforms from profiting off data it collects on users under 18 years of age, the agency said Wednesday. The FTC accused...

Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang · May 3, 2023 10:26 AM PDT
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets. Median pay for employees declined in 2022 at at least 18 well-known tech companies, according to an analysis of securities filings by The Information. At two companies—Snap and Cloudflare—median pay declined more than 30%.
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · May 3, 2023
Goldman Promotes Posnett to Run TMT
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · May 3, 2023
AMD’s Revenue Decline is Worsening But CEO Projects Second Half Growth
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 2, 2023
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.