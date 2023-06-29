The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is getting close to filing a far-reaching antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, focused on how the company treats online merchants who sell through its marketplace, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The long-anticipated suit could come within weeks and would follow a yearslong investigation that began under different FTC management during the Trump administration. ...
FTC Set to File Major Amazon Antitrust Suit Over Marketplace Practices
How Amazon Is Taming Its Customers' Returns Addiction
When Amazon announced Wednesday that customers could soon start dropping off items they wanted to return at nearly 1,000 Staples stores, it touted the partnership as part of its decadeslong quest to make online shopping as easy as possible for consumers. In reality, the Staples partnership is the result of a years-long effort by a team inside Amazon to drive down the cost of returns after they...
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT 'Personal Assistant for Work,' Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley's Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.