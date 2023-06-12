The FTC is expected to file a lawsuit soon asking a federal court to stop Microsoft from completing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bloomberg first reported . The FTC previously sued Microsoft in its in-house court in December to block the deal, arguing that the acquisition would stifle competition in the gaming industry. The new lawsuit is expected to seek to prevent the...
Latest Articles
Creator Economy startups media/telecom
Flavrs Cooks Up Creator Equity Fund
Flavrs, a three-year-old creator-focused cooking app, is taking an unusual approach to attracting creators: It’s promising to give online food influencers a small stake in the startup if they post short-form videos on the app. Creators approved for what Flavrs is calling a creator equity fund will receive shares that vest over time. In exchange, Flavrs asks them to spend “5% to 10% of...
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Exclusive ai venture capital
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge