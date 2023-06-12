Briefing
FTC to Sue Microsoft to Block $69 Billion Activision Deal: Report

By
Aaron Holmes
· · Source: Bloomberg

The FTC is expected to file a lawsuit soon asking a federal court to stop Microsoft from completing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bloomberg first reported . The FTC previously sued Microsoft in its in-house court in December to block the deal, arguing that the acquisition would stifle competition in the gaming industry. The new lawsuit is expected to seek to prevent the...

Creator Economy startups media/telecom
Flavrs Cooks Up Creator Equity Fund
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 12, 2023 2:18 PM PDT
Flavrs founders Alejandro Oropeza and François Chu.
Flavrs, a three-year-old creator-focused cooking app, is taking an unusual approach to attracting creators: It’s promising to give online food influencers a small stake in the startup if they post short-form videos on the app. Creators approved for what Flavrs is calling a creator equity fund will receive shares that vest over time. In exchange, Flavrs asks them to spend “5% to 10% of...
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Big Read space venture capital
The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov
By Margaux MacColl
Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed.
Photo via Shutterstock.
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Marc Andreessen. Photo: Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.
Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive ai venture capital
Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge
By Jon Victor and Cory Weinberg
Citadel Securities, a prominent high-frequency trading firm, has told startup founders and investors it is looking to license software from artificial intelligence startups working on large-language models or to buy stakes in them, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations.
Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
The Takeaway ai
This Is How Sam Altman Works the Press and Congress. I Know From Experience.
By Jessica E. Lessin
Sam Altman is warning me about an unsettling new technology with dangers of misuse. “It’s one of those things, the more you think about it, the more ways you can figure out a creep could abuse it,” he said.