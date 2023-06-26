Latest Articles

The Briefing startups enterprise

Deal Monday Returns With Spate of AI and Enterprise Acquisitions By Martin Peers · June 26, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

The deal market lives. For the second time this month, we woke up Monday morning to a big enterprise software acquisition. This time, it was IBM (remember that company?) buying data management firm Apptio for $4.6 billion from Vista Equity Partners. People with long memories of obscure enterprise software firms (you know who you are) will recall that Vista paid $1.94 billion to buy Apptio in...