The Briefing amazon media/telecom

Amazon Takes Its Time Delivering Second Round of Job Cuts By Martin Peers · March 20, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Amazon is in the lead! The e-commerce behemoth has moved ahead of Alphabet in the contest to win this year’s IBM Cup, awarded occasionally to the most bureaucratic and slow-moving big tech company around. That’s one takeaway from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s explanation today for cutting another 9,000 jobs, on top of the 18,000 layoffs already announced. Jassy said in November the job cuts flowed...