The FTX bankruptcy continues to be a messy affair for everyone involved. On Sunday, FTX’s management team sued the liquidators overseeing FTX’s Bahamian entity, saying the liquidators wrongly claimed ownership of FTX assets. FTX management is seeking a court ruling making clear that the Bahamian entity owns no part of FTX’s assets, its customer information, and that FTX can recover anything that...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing amazon media/telecom
Amazon Takes Its Time Delivering Second Round of Job Cuts
Amazon is in the lead! The e-commerce behemoth has moved ahead of Alphabet in the contest to win this year’s IBM Cup, awarded occasionally to the most bureaucratic and slow-moving big tech company around. That’s one takeaway from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s explanation today for cutting another 9,000 jobs, on top of the 18,000 layoffs already announced. Jassy said in November the job cuts flowed...
Latest Briefs
FTX Sues Liquidators of Bahamas Unit
Flagstar Acquires Most of Signature Bank, Excluding Crypto Business
Amazon Laying Off 9,000 More Employees, Including in AWS, Ads, Twitch
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
First Look startups ai
Boom Times in San Francisco’s AI Underground
The Big Read
The Instant Oral History of the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
On a cosmic level, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank was a mere blip. The murmurs about trouble began last Wednesday, the panic spread via group texts and Twitter threads on Thursday, the bank went under on Friday, the government got its act together on Saturday, and on Sunday every current and former customer of SVB could breathe a cautious sigh of relief.