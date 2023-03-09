The FTX bankruptcy estate is moving to sell its stake in venture firm Sequoia Capital to Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Al Nawwar Investments for $45 million, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Alameda Ventures originally committed $100 million for the stake in March 2022, of which Sequoia has called roughly $50 million. Al Nawwar is a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Council...
