Opinion asia policy

TikTok’s Plan to Stay in the U.S. Could Pose a Threat—to U.S. Tech Companies By Matt Perault · March 9, 2023 9:00 AM PST

In a bid to avoid a U.S. ban, TikTok is embarking on a project to restructure its product and operations in the country. It plans to store local citizen data on local servers, create a domestic entity to house that data, comply with local legal and law enforcement requests for data, limit the flow of data across national borders—and spend billions of dollars to make all of this possible....