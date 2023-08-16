The Key People Driving Meta’s Generative AI WorkRead more

electric vehicles

GM Leads Investment in Iron-based Battery Maker

By
Steve LeVine
· · Source: The Information

General Motors said it was leading a $60 million Series B round in Mitra Chem, a developer of iron-based cathodes for electric vehicle batteries. Mitra Chem, based in Mountain View, Calif., is developing an advanced version of cheap lithium-iron-phosphate, a cathode chemistry used in many Tesla and Chinese EV batteries. Until now, GM has favored nickel-based batteries and hesitated to include...

Creator Economy startups
Company Plans YouTuber Trip to Ukraine as Social Media Awareness Drops
By Kaya Yurieff · Aug. 16, 2023 3:52 PM PDT
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the war took over social media as people outside the country posted videos and photos pledging support for the residents. Ordinary people as well as professional creators also published updates from Ukraine, including a livestream of the invasion on Twitch. But 18 months later, it’s no longer a prominent topic on social media feeds around the world....
After presiding over the largest cutbacks in company history, Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat made it clear to CEO Sundar Pichai last February that she was ready for change. Photos Getty
The Big Read google
Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?
By Anita Raghavan
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant’s 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in May. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google ai
How Google is Planning to Beat OpenAI
By Jon Victor
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle wants "American dynamism" on the lips of both lawmakers and founders. Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read venture capital
American Dynamo: An ‘Iconic’ Andreessen Horowitz Investor Is Turning Heads in Defense Tech
By Margaux MacColl
On November 16, 2022, Silicon Valley came to Washington—specifically, to the airy, upscale Italian restaurant Piccolina da Centrolina, where the evening’s co-host, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle, was waiting.
Cadre founder and CEO Ryan Williams. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups real estate
Yieldstreet Nears a Deal to Buy Real Estate Tech Startup Cadre
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Kate Clark and Maria Heeter
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo by Getty
Exclusive facebook ar/vr
Behind Meta’s ‘Made in USA’ AR Glasses: a Military-Grade Material
By Wayne Ma
Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public.
Artwork by Clark Miller. Gracias photo by Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Exclusive startups space
How Antonio Gracias Became the Most Hardcore of Elon Musk’s Loyalists
By Becky Peterson
Early this year, as the interest costs from the $13 billion in loans Elon Musk took out to buy Twitter began weighing on his pocketbook, the billionaire turned for help to a longtime trusted partner.