The Information’s Journalism Summer School By The Information · April 18, 2023 10:33 AM PDT

The Information is delighted to again host a virtual summer journalism school for any student interested in a career in journalism. This year’s session will be hosted virtually on June 28, 2023. During these challenging times in the industry, our aim is to help connect aspiring journalists across career stages with industry leaders to inform, inspire and help navigate the news landscape....