Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era BeginsGet Pro

Briefing
Finance

Goldman Promotes Posnett to Run TMT; Khalil Gets Additional Role

By
Lauren Tara LaCapra
· · Source: The Information

Goldman Sachs named Kim Posnett the sole head of its global technology, media and telecom group in investment banking on Wednesday, according to an internal memo, the latest promotion for a rising star at the Wall Street bank. Posnett has spent about eight years at Goldman moving up the ranks within what is now the investment bank’s largest industry group. She has handled over 400 tech deals...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Crypto Global crypto
A Reality Check for Blockchain Infrastructure
By Aidan Ryan · May 3, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Standard Crypto Co-Founder Alok Vasudev. Photo by Standard Crypto
These days it seems like crypto venture capitalists can’t stop talking about blockchain infrastructure. But that doesn’t mean everyone is all in on the idea.Many VCs have been pulling back from flashy consumer startups following the blowup of FTX, favoring safer bets on software that helps power the back end of blockchains. But Alok Vasudev, co-founder of venture firm Standard Crypto, says now...
Latest Briefs
 
Goldman Promotes Posnett to Run TMT; Khalil Gets Additional Role
By Lauren Tara LaCapra · May 3, 2023
AMD’s Revenue Decline is Worsening But CEO Projects Second Half Growth
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 2, 2023
Snap Begins Testing Sponsored Links in AI Chatbot Conversations
By Erin Woo · May 2, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.