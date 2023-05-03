Goldman Sachs named Kim Posnett the sole head of its global technology, media and telecom group in investment banking on Wednesday, according to an internal memo, the latest promotion for a rising star at the Wall Street bank. Posnett has spent about eight years at Goldman moving up the ranks within what is now the investment bank’s largest industry group. She has handled over 400 tech deals...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Crypto Global crypto
A Reality Check for Blockchain Infrastructure
These days it seems like crypto venture capitalists can’t stop talking about blockchain infrastructure. But that doesn’t mean everyone is all in on the idea.Many VCs have been pulling back from flashy consumer startups following the blowup of FTX, favoring safer bets on software that helps power the back end of blockchains. But Alok Vasudev, co-founder of venture firm Standard Crypto, says now...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count