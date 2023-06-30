Goldman Sachs is trying to get out of its partnership with Apple, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The investment bank is in talks with American Express to take possession of the Apple Card and other financial endeavors that are part of the companies’ pact. The Journal said talks have been ongoing for months, but that a deal with Amex is neither imminent nor assured. Goldman...
Podcast markets facebook
Introducing ‘More or Less’: MMA, M&A and ‘Misfits’
When I moved to Silicon Valley in 2008, Brit and Dave Morin were two of the first people I met. They were working at Google and Facebook respectively, and I had a lot to learn from them as I set out to understand the world of tech. Soon after, my now husband Sam joined me in the Bay Area, and the four of us became close friends and sounding boards for each other as we started businesses...
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
Market Research culture
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.