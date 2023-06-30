Latest Articles

Introducing ‘More or Less’: MMA, M&A and ‘Misfits’ By Jessica E. Lessin · June 30, 2023 3:40 PM PDT

When I moved to Silicon Valley in 2008, Brit and Dave Morin were two of the first people I met. They were working at Google and Facebook respectively, and I had a lot to learn from them as I set out to understand the world of tech. Soon after, my now husband Sam joined me in the Bay Area, and the four of us became close friends and sounding boards for each other as we started businesses...