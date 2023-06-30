Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the FoundersRead more

Goldman Reportedly Trying to Get Out of Apple Partnership

By
Nate Becker
· · Source: The Information

Goldman Sachs is trying to get out of its partnership with Apple, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The investment bank is in talks with American Express to take possession of the Apple Card and other financial endeavors that are part of the companies’ pact. The Journal said talks have been ongoing for months, but that a deal with Amex is neither imminent nor assured. Goldman...

Podcast markets facebook
Introducing ‘More or Less’: MMA, M&A and ‘Misfits’
By Jessica E. Lessin · June 30, 2023 3:40 PM PDT
When I moved to Silicon Valley in 2008, Brit and Dave Morin were two of the first people I met. They were working at Google and Facebook respectively, and I had a lot to learn from them as I set out to understand the world of tech. Soon after, my now husband Sam joined me in the Bay Area, and the four of us became close friends and sounding boards for each other as we started businesses...
Coatue co-founder Thomas Laffont. Photo by Juan Pinnel
Exclusive startups venture capital
‘Pressures Remain’: Coatue Prepares Tech Founders for the Road Ahead
By Jessica E. Lessin
Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to attend a founder and investor conference hosted by Coatue, called East Meets West.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, arriving at federal court in San Francisco on June 28. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals
By Aaron Holmes
For years Microsoft has kept a lid on details about the true size of its Azure cloud server rental business, making it impossible for investors to know how Microsoft’s cloud operations unit stacked up against industry leader Amazon Web Services.
The DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro Drone ($669). Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research culture
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
By Beth Shapouri
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.
Jason Auerbach. Photo via Silicon Valley Bank, Getty and Foursquare.
markets enterprise
The Software Banker With Private Equity on Speed Dial
By Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
When Josh Rogers, CEO of data integrity firm Precisely, was looking for a buyer in 2021, he tapped Jason Auerbach, then a top investment banker at UBS.