Goldman Sachs plans to appoint former partner and trading executive Tom Montag to its board of directors, Bloomberg reported Monday. Montag left Goldman about 15 years ago, after which he rose to become the No. 2 executive at Bank of America. He left that lender in 2021. Montag is viewed as an ally to Goldman CEO David Solomon and may help shore up support for him, Bloomberg reported....
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020. That drought is why Thoma Bravo’s deal to sell its financial software firm, Adenza, to Nasdaq Inc. for $10.5 billion—nearly twice what it paid for the business—is so remarkable. Thoma...
