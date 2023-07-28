Latest Articles

The 1:1 startups entertainment

Elan Lee Wants to Explode More Than Kittens By Janko Roettgers · July 28, 2023 8:46 AM PDT

Exploding Kittens CEO Elan Lee still remembers the exact moment when he realized that he had to quit his job at Microsoft. Back in 2014, when he was chief design officer for the company’s Xbox Entertainment Studios division, Lee was visiting his younger brother for a small family reunion, only to find his niece and nephew zoned out in front of the TV. “They were both staring at the...