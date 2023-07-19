Goldman Sachs reported a 62% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the bank continued to face a slump in revenue from Wall Street businesses and heightened costs from its sale of consumer banking assets and private-equity investments. Its second-quarter profit was $1.1 billion, or $3.08 per share, down from $2.8 billion, or $7.73 per share in the same period a year earlier. The quarter...
Netflix Signs Up 1.5 Million U.S. Subscribers for Ad Tier So Far
Around 1.5 million people in the U.S. have signed up to pay for Netflix’s tier of service that carries ads, the streaming service has told advertisers in the past two weeks, according to industry executives. That’s a tiny fraction of both Netflix’s total U.S. subscribers and the roughly 30 million subscribers who pay for Hulu’s ad-supported tier, demonstrating that...
