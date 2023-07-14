Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed CompanyRead more

Briefing
Finance

Goldman’s PE Arm Taking Educational Gaming Company Kahoot Private

By
Rachel Graf
· · Source: The Information

Educational gaming platform Kahoot said Friday that a group led by Goldman Sachs Assets Management’s private equity division is taking the Norwegian company private at a $1.7 billion valuation. The group, which includes Kahoot’s largest shareholder General Atlantic and the family behind Lego’s investment fund Kirkbi Invest, among other investors, will pay 35 Norwegian kroner per share in an...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati · July 14, 2023 2:22 PM PDT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry. Consider the case of one young cloud provider, CoreWeave. The company has received a generous allotment of the latest AI server chips from Nvidia, the dominant force behind ChatGPT and other AI apps, even though supply of those...
Latest Briefs
 
Coinbase to Halt Some Staking Services in California, Three Other States
By Aidan Ryan · July 14, 2023
Binance Fires More Than 1,000 Employees
By Aidan Ryan · July 14, 2023
Goldman’s PE Arm Taking Educational Gaming Company Kahoot Private
By Rachel Graf · July 14, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO
By Cory Weinberg, Maria Heeter and Erin Woo
The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.
TSMC's chief executive officer, C. C. Wei. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive semiconductors asia
World’s Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on Hiring
By Wayne Ma
HSINCHU, Taiwan—For decades, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip manufacturer, has been notorious for its extreme culture of secrecy and security, designed to both prevent cyberattacks and to ensure that employees and outsiders don’t steal information about the company’s sophisticated manufacturing techniques.
China's Byd, manufacturer of the Han (above), uses only iron-based batteries. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.
Foreground: Source Code Capital founder Charlie Cao. Background: Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance. Photos via Source Code Capital and Getty.
Exclusive asia venture capital
For Early ByteDance Investor and China Venture Star, the Results Are a Paper Tiger
By Juro Osawa
In some ways, Source Code Capital is China’s version of Andreessen Horowitz—it’s a relative newbie to venture investing that has surged to the top echelons of the Chinese venture capital industry and raised billions of dollars—in large part thanks to founder Cao Yi’s early bet on ByteDance.
Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer of Meta Platforms, speaks during an online event last October. Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta Tech Chief’s Power Grows, Despite Missteps
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Mark Zuckerberg and his longtime lieutenant, Andrew Bosworth, were at odds. It was mid-2019 and the two men held a series of discussions about Meta Platforms’ plans to build futuristic eyeglasses, part of Zuckerberg’s ambitions to control the hardware underpinnings of the next wave of technology.