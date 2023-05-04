U.S. authorities are examining Goldman Sachs’s dealings with Silicon Valley Bank before it collapsed, the Wall Street bank said on Thursday. SVB hired Goldman in March to handle a planned capital raising and to sell a portfolio of securities that had lost substantial value, causing its share price to plummet as investors worried about its financial health. The transaction stirred criticism of...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Dealmaker venture capital
Apathy Valley
The biggest bank failure since the financial crisis and the fourth bank failure of the year happened this week. But no one in Silicon Valley seemed to care. That’s probably because they’re all exhausted by the slow-moving train wreck that’s transpired over the past three months. Or because—after the fall of crypto exchange FTX last fall and Silicon Valley Bank’s overnight meltdown in March...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise