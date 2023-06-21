Some of the world’s largest media publishers are joining the chorus of businesses that want AI companies to pay them to use their content to develop artificial intelligence chatbots. News Corp, Axel Springer, The New York Times and The Guardian are among the media companies that have had talks with at least one major AI company about a potential licensing deal, the Financial Times reported . ...
Google and OpenAI Talk to Publishers About Licensing Content For AI
