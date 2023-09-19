OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM Read more

Google Boosts Bard Chatbot with Gmail, Docs Features

By
Jon Victor
· · Source: The Information

Google’s Bard chatbot, which competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, on Tuesday launched features that can summarize an email thread in Gmail or write a job application cover letter in Google Docs by reviewing a person’s resume. People can also use Bard to search for directions on Google Maps or look up flight information on Google Flights through Bard, the company said. The latest updates to Bard,...

The Briefing markets media/telecom
The Instacart IPO’s Fine Print
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 19, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
It’s been nearly two years since the last major IPO of a venture-backed company, so in case you forgot what one looked like, Instacart’s big day had many familiar beats. The ringing of the bell. The debate about stock pops. Early investors taking victory laps on TV.The celebration of the long-awaited listing obscured one fact. At the end of the day, Instacart really only took home about $100...
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
OpenAI's Greg Brockman (left) and Google's Demis Hassabis (right). Photos by Getty.
AI Agenda google ai
OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM
By Jon Victor
As fall approaches, Google and OpenAI are locked in a good ol’ fashioned software race, aiming to launch the next generation of large-language models: multimodal.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By Cory Weinberg
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital.
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo
By Rachel Graf
Orlando Bravo may be the face of Thoma Bravo, but he’s not the only one calling the shots. The hard-charging, helicopter-riding managing partner has become the most recognizable person at the software-focused private equity firm.
Paradigm co-founders Fred Ehrsam (left) and Matt Huang (right). Photos via Flickr and AP
Exclusive startups ai
The Paradigm Shift in Crypto That Wasn’t
By Aidan Ryan
Earlier this year, as some of the less die-hard crypto investors and entrepreneurs began distancing themselves from that turbulent sector, Paradigm—one of the largest venture firms specializing in crypto—also seemed to wobble.