What’s Left After the Great Social Audio Experiment By Isabelle Sarraf · May 10, 2023 3:08 PM PDT

Social audio’s heyday has definitively come and gone. After Clubhouse became an overnight sensation, other tech companies were quick to launch their own products that invited people to chat in live virtual rooms. But as the chart above shows, some such as Reddit and Spotify have recently shut down their Clubhouse rivals. And even Clubhouse, which says it still has “millions” of users, says it...