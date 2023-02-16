Google Cloud is introducing new software purchasing options to entice customers to use more of its cloud services, including one that gives them discounts without making large up-front financial commitments. The new options, which include packaged bundles of services and support that are tailored to the size of the customer, show how Google Cloud is tackling one of its biggest challenges:...
I Was Wrong About Susan Wojcicki
I remember the day, nine years ago, when Susan Wojcicki took over as CEO of YouTube. I didn’t think it would go well. And I was wrong. As a tech reporter on the Google beat, I had known Wojcicki for a while and had followed her for even longer. She had been the 16th employee at the company—basically as closely tied to the history of Google as its co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin....
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
Microsoft Lays Off 150 Cloud Sales Specialists