Briefing
cloud enterprise

Google Cloud Lures Customers With New Purchasing Options

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: The Information

Google Cloud is introducing new software purchasing options to entice customers to use more of its cloud services, including one that gives them discounts without making large up-front financial commitments. The new options, which include packaged bundles of services and support that are tailored to the size of the customer, show how Google Cloud is tackling one of its biggest challenges:...

Photo by AP.
Exclusive microsoft
Microsoft’s LinkedIn Lays Off Staff Amid Hiring Slowdown
By Aaron Holmes
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn laid off staff in its recruiting department on Monday, the company confirmed to The Information, the latest sign of how Microsoft’s layoffs are rippling through the tech giant.
Graphic by Clark Miller
The Big Read
Tales from the Shredder: How a Quarter-Million Fired Tech Workers Are Picking Up the Pieces
By Arielle Pardes
On a brisk Wednesday in December, Pakin Wirojwatanakul made his usual commute to the downtown San Francisco office of fintech startup Plaid.
google ai
Eight Research Papers That Set Off the AI Boom
By Jon Victor
For years before artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT became a household name, a breakthrough that enabled it existed as little more than a 2017 research paper that only a small group of software engineers could understand.
Photo by Getty Images
Exclusive google cloud
Playing Catch-Up With AWS, Google Makes Progress With Data Center Chips
By Wayne Ma and Kevin McLaughlin
Google has reached a key milestone in designing server processors aimed at reducing the cost of operating its data centers and keeping up with cloud business rival Amazon, according to one person with direct knowledge of the project and one person who was briefed about it.
Stripe founders Patrick Collison, left, and John Collison. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups
Stripe Burned Through More Than $500 Million in Cash Last Year
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe burned through more than $500 million of cash last year as its revenue growth rate fell sharply, people familiar with the matter said.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Exclusive microsoft enterprise
Microsoft Lays Off 150 Cloud Sales Specialists
By Kevin McLaughlin
Microsoft last week laid off around 150 employees from a team tasked with convincing medium-size companies to adopt cloud services such as Azure server rentals and Microsoft 365 productivity apps, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.