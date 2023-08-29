Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup StakesRead more

Briefing
google amazon cloud ai

Google Launches Cloud AI Services, Chips

By
Anissa Gardizy
· · Source: The Information

Google kicked off its annual conference for cloud server customers in San Francisco with the launch of new artificial intelligence products and partnerships with companies including Fox Sports, AI21 Labs, a large-language model developer, and Runway, developer of text-to-video software that Google recently invested in. During his keynote address, Google Cloud’s chief, Thomas Kurian, announced...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
markets asia
Chinese Regulator Stalls IPOs, Frustrating Investors
By Jing Yang · Aug. 29, 2023 8:00 AM PDT
Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo via Getty.
It’s not too often that China-based leaders of major venture capital and private equity firms, including Neil Shen of Sequoia Capital and David Liu of DCP, gather as a group to voice their concerns to China’s securities regulator. But an opportunity arose in late July when the two were among dozens of investors who met with the China Securities Regulatory Commission to discuss...
Latest Briefs
 
Google Launches Cloud AI Services, Chips
By Anissa Gardizy · Aug. 29, 2023
Court Sides With Grayscale Over SEC
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 29, 2023
Redwood Materials Raises $1 Billion Series D
By Becky Peterson · Aug. 29, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Image by Clark Miller and Midjourney.
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Art by Clark Miller.
Subscriber Survey culture
The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their Performance
By Annie Goldsmith
Silicon Valley has long been the haunting ground of the ultramarathon runner, the supplement stacker and the quantified selfer.
Photo by Convoy.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Chamath Palihapitiya. Photo by Variety via Getty Images.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Chamath Palihapitiya’s Venture Firm Offered to Sell Hundreds of Startup Stakes
By Maria Heeter
Social Capital, the investment firm led by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, tried to sell stakes in hundreds of young companies in June of this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Photo via Klaviyo.
e-commerce
Klaviyo IPO Filing Highlights Challenges for Marketing Startups
By Ann Gehan
Klaviyo, the e-commerce marketing software provider backed by Accel and Shopify, has whipped itself into shape ahead of its public debut.
Clockwise from left, creators Katerina and Yinon Horowitz, Jack Settleman, Ross Pomerantz, Raven Ross and Komal Nambiar. Art by Clark Miller
startups culture
How Influencers Dodged the Destruction in Creator Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Times are grim for startups that sell products and services to creators. Some are folding, while others can’t pivot their businesses away from the creator economy fast enough.