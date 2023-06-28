OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft RivalryRead more

Google Misled Advertisers About Video Ads, Study Says

Jon Victor
· · Source: The Information

Google for years violated its own standards when placing video ads on other websites, potentially costing ad buyers billions of dollars, according to research published by adtech firm Adalytics. The report said that in a majority of cases, Google doesn’t meet the promises it gives advertisers who pay to embed videos on other websites, including that the videos must be skippable, audible and...

The Briefing amazon facebook
Musk v. Zuckerberg and Silicon Valley’s Dangerous Road
By Jessica E. Lessin · June 27, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
I’ll just say it: Things are starting to look ridiculous in Silicon Valley again. Two of our most at times admired, at times reviled tech leaders are getting ready to fight each other in a mixed martial arts cage match. And, as The Wall Street Journal reported today, boards and businesses across tech are dealing with a new problem: workplace drug use by employees and executives. I was...
U.S. Mulls New Restrictions on AI Chip Exports to China
By Juro Osawa · June 27, 2023
TikTok Policy Communications Spokesperson Departs
By Erin Woo · June 27, 2023
TikTok Is Funding Its Users’ Suit Against Montana Ban
By Erin Woo · June 27, 2023
Exclusive enterprise ai
OpenAI Plans ChatGPT ‘Personal Assistant for Work,’ Setting Up Microsoft Rivalry
By Aaron Holmes
In the span of half a year, ChatGPT has become one of the world’s best-known internet brands. Now its creator, OpenAI, has bigger plans for the chatbot: CEO Sam Altman privately told some developers OpenAI wants to turn it into a “supersmart personal assistant for work.” With built-in knowledge about an individual and their workplace, such an assistant could carry out tasks such as drafting emails or documents in that person’s style and with up-to-date information about their business.
Orlando Bravo, founder and managing partner of Thoma Bravo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive enterprise Finance
Inside Thoma Bravo’s Software Playbook
By Rachel Graf
Until two weeks ago, Thoma Bravo had sold just one company worth more than $10 billion in the past three years, when it offloaded Ellie Mae to Intercontinental Exchange for $11 billion in 2020.
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.
Adobe chief strategy officer Scott Belsky. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller, using Adobe Firefly.
The Big Read culture ai
Can Adobe Catch the AI Bug?
By Margaux MacColl
Six months ago, Adobe’s chief strategy officer, Scott Belsky, was in a New York conference room with around two dozen top marketing executives.
The DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro Drone ($669). Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research culture
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
By Beth Shapouri
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.