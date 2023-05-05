Latest Articles

The Briefing markets apple

Apple Isn’t Growing, but That’s OK (for Now) By Martin Peers · May 4, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

We got a barrage of March-quarter earnings today and they provide a good summary of who’s up and who’s down in tech and media. (Spoiler alert: Apple did fine, but given how weak the smartphone and PC markets are, that’s not saying much). For more details, grab a coffee (or a beer) and relax. Here we go:In ride hailing, Lyft is barely growing and is still burning cash, which means it’s doing...