A Google researcher argued in a recent internal memo that their company, as well as OpenAI, won’t be able to defend their respective advantages in artificial intelligence software because open-source alternatives are catching up. The memo, published by chips newsletter SemiAnalysis—which said the memo was first shared on a public Discord server—called on Google to open-source its AI...
Apple Isn’t Growing, but That’s OK (for Now)
We got a barrage of March-quarter earnings today and they provide a good summary of who’s up and who’s down in tech and media. (Spoiler alert: Apple did fine, but given how weak the smartphone and PC markets are, that’s not saying much). For more details, grab a coffee (or a beer) and relax. Here we go:In ride hailing, Lyft is barely growing and is still burning cash, which means it’s doing...
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals