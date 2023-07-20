Google is testing a product that uses artificial intelligence to write news articles and pitching it to major U.S. media companies, The New York Times reported. Google is pitching the AI tool, which produces articles based on information such as details of current events, to The Times as well as The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal’s owner, News Corp., according to the report. The...
