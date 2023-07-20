Nvidia Accelerates AI Startup Investments, Nears Deal With Cloud Provider Lambda LabsRead more

Briefing
google ai media/telecom

Google Tests AI Tool That Produces News Articles

By
Juro Osawa
Source: The New York Times

Google is testing a product that uses artificial intelligence to write news articles and pitching it to major U.S. media companies, The New York Times reported. Google is pitching the AI tool, which produces articles based on information such as details of current events, to The Times as well as The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal’s owner, News Corp., according to the report. The...

The Briefing e-commerce media/telecom
Netflix’s Q2 Results Don’t Support Stock Rally
By Martin Peers · July 19, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Shutterstock.
The bulls are back in Netflix stock, even if the growth isn’t. Netflix on Wednesday reported just 2.7% higher revenue in the second quarter, below what it had projected, confirming that it’s now firmly in the class of slow-growing TV companies. Even excluding the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue grew just 6%—nothing to write home about. It’s a little hard to square that...
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
By Becky Peterson
For Google employees, the news was a devastating turn in an already disorienting year. In May, a 31-year-old senior engineer at the company, later identified by police as Kevin Rawlings, died at Google’s New York office late at night in an apparent suicide.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Exclusive startups cloud
With Nvidia’s Help, Revenue Surges at Smaller Cloud Providers
By Aaron Holmes, Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
The demand for artificial intelligence chips is turning into a boom for several upstart cloud-server providers, thanks to the complicated politics of the tech industry.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Data Point enterprise Finance
Deal Activity on the Rise as Bankers Say Merger Conversations Are Picking Up
By Rachel Graf
After more than a year of stalled merger and acquisition activity, the deals market is showing signs of life.