Google has begun testing a machine-learning model trained to answer medical questions, according to the Wall Street Journal, as it seeks to plant a flag in an industry that could be transformed by artificial intelligence tools. Since April, Google has been testing its Med-Palm 2 model, which is trained on data including medical licensing exam responses, at research hospital Mayo Clinic in...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing e-commerce media/telecom
For Threads, Usage Is What Matters, Not Downloads
It’s July, which means on the East Coast it’s hot and humid and in San Francisco it’s winter. It also means we’re in a news desert, which partly explains the breathlessness (not to mention brainlessness) of much of the coverage of Threads’ rapid rise to 100 million downloads. Leave aside the fact that it’s easier to get to 100 million downloads quickly when you’re mining an existing user...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries