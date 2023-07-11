Briefing
Google has begun testing a machine-learning model trained to answer medical questions, according to the Wall Street Journal, as it seeks to plant a flag in an industry that could be transformed by artificial intelligence tools. Since April, Google has been testing its Med-Palm 2 model, which is trained on data including medical licensing exam responses, at research hospital Mayo Clinic in...

