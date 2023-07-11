Latest Articles

For Threads, Usage Is What Matters, Not Downloads By Martin Peers · July 10, 2023 5:03 PM PDT

It’s July, which means on the East Coast it’s hot and humid and in San Francisco it’s winter. It also means we’re in a news desert, which partly explains the breathlessness (not to mention brainlessness) of much of the coverage of Threads’ rapid rise to 100 million downloads. Leave aside the fact that it’s easier to get to 100 million downloads quickly when you’re mining an existing user...