Microsoft vs. Google: The 10 Execs at the Center of Lobbying Battle

google ai

Google, Universal Music in Talks Over AI Licensing Deal

By
Jon Victor
· · Source: Financial Times

Google is in talks with Universal Music to license artists’ melodies and voices for a product that would let users generate new songs using AI, according to the Financial Times. Fans would pay copyright owners to use the offering, and artists would have the choice to opt in. Warner Music has also reportedly held discussions with Google about a potential product. The talks show how AI is...

The Briefing startups media/telecom
Iger’s More Sober Tone Reflects Entertainment’s Existential Crisis
By Martin Peers · Aug. 9, 2023 5:02 PM PDT
Disney CEO Bob Iger. Photo by Getty.
Disney CEO Bob Iger must be wishing he was at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park (“a land where fantasy reigns”) in Florida right now. His tone on Wednesday afternoon’s June-quarter earnings conference call was noticeably more sober than in the past, perhaps reflecting the existential crisis facing the entertainment industry. Not only are the writers’ and actors’ strikes freezing TV and film...
Google, Universal Music in Talks Over AI Licensing Deal
By Jon Victor · Aug. 9, 2023
SEC Says it Will Appeal Parts of Ripple Ruling
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 9, 2023
Disney Hikes Prices Up for Disney+ and Hulu, Promotes Ad-Supported Tiers
By Sahil Patel · Aug. 9, 2023
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.
MoonPay's booth at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive crypto
How MoonPay Employees Missed Out on the Crypto Boom
By Aidan Ryan
As the crypto investing boom was reaching a fever pitch in 2021, crypto payment startup MoonPay—known for its flashy celebrity endorsements—was barreling toward a blockbuster fundraising.
Photo via Midjourney.
AI Agenda ai
Hype About AI ‘Agents’ Rises Again; Why GPUs Are So Hard to Find
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Like many others, I dream of having my own personal artificial intelligence-powered assistant to answer texts I’ve been avoiding or land that impossible-to-get reservation at a restaurant blowing up on TikTok.
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, left, and Apple CEO Tim Cook in Arizona in December. Photo by AP
Exclusive apple semiconductors
How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhone
By Wayne Ma
When Apple’s next iPhone goes on sale in September, its upgraded core processor will be more powerful than that of any rival smartphone.