Latest Articles

The Information's 411 entertainment

Special 411 Podcast: Jessica Lessin interviews Kara Swisher By Jessica E. Lessin · April 6, 2023 2:15 PM PDT

A few weeks ago, at the SXSW conference, I sat down with journalist and the host of “Pivot” and “On with Kara Swisher,” Kara Swisher. With Silicon Valley Bank imploding around us, and technology companies on edge about all sorts of issues, it felt like a good time to check with Swisher on not just the state of tech, but also the state of news. Swisher’s career in...