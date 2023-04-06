Google plans to add conversational artificial intelligence to its search engine, CEO Sundar Pichai told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. A chatbot integration would be a major shift in how Google delivers search results—a process that has changed minimally over more than 20 years. Google has already launched an experimental chatbot in March called Bard that can do things like write...
