Group Black, which aims to invest in Black-owned media firms, has bid around $400 million for Vice Media, the Wall Street Journal reported , the latest sign of how digital media valuations have plunged. The offer price compares to Vice’s 2017 peak valuation of $5.7 billion and is likely below Vice’s debt level, which The Information reported last year was $1.1 billion. Vice owns a video...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers. Founders and VC firms, which also kept billions of dollars worth of assets with SVB, on Friday rushed to figure out whether they could get loans to cover payroll if their funds...
Latest Briefs
Group Black Offers $400 Million for Vice Media
Silicon Valley Bank Fails, Deepening Uncertainty for Startups and VCs
Allbirds Says Q1 Revenue to Fall Up to 28%, Shares Plunge
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Deals
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation