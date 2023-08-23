Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital plans to buy Ascent Global Logistics, a tech supply chain and logistics company, from affiliates of hedge fund and activist investor Elliott Investment Management, HIG said Tuesday. Ascent was formerly the arm focused on fast freight delivery, or time sensitive shipments, of trucking company Roadrunner. In 2019, Elliott Management took control over trucking...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets ai
Nvidia’s Hot Streak May Not Last Forever
There’s a tendency in reporting—and in life—to assume that the status quo will remain the status quo. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned as a tech reporter—one who was covering BlackBerry when the iPhone came out—it’s that the world and business are in constant flux. What’s dominant today won’t be forever. And even the tech behemoths that have tremendous staying power will need to evolve or...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive enterprise venture capital
Databricks, After $380 Million Loss, in Talks to Raise More Cash
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth