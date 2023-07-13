Latest Articles

Creator Economy startups

Lucy Guo’s Passes to Buy Fanhouse By Kaya Yurieff · July 13, 2023 2:12 PM PDT

A startup that rode the pandemic-era frenzy around OnlyFans is selling to a rival. Fanhouse, which operates a website where creators charge fans for exclusive content, has agreed to sell itself to Passes, a Miami-based membership service for creators and their superfans, Fanhouse CEO Khoi Le and Passes CEO Lucy Guo said in an interview with The Information. It’s not clear how much Passes,...