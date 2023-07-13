The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union representing about 160,000 performers, has announced that it’s going on strike. It will effectively grind Hollywood to a halt, shutting down productions and all press-related obligations for union members. SAG-AFTRA joins the Writers Guild of America, the union representing screenwriters, which has been on...
Creator Economy startups
Lucy Guo's Passes to Buy Fanhouse
A startup that rode the pandemic-era frenzy around OnlyFans is selling to a rival. Fanhouse, which operates a website where creators charge fans for exclusive content, has agreed to sell itself to Passes, a Miami-based membership service for creators and their superfans, Fanhouse CEO Khoi Le and Passes CEO Lucy Guo said in an interview with The Information. It’s not clear how much Passes,...
'Sometimes, It Feels Real': Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
Sequoia's China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
World's Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on Hiring
HSINCHU, Taiwan—For decades, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip manufacturer, has been notorious for its extreme culture of secrecy and security, designed to both prevent cyberattacks and to ensure that employees and outsiders don’t steal information about the company’s sophisticated manufacturing techniques.
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries