The House Foreign Affairs Committee voted to approve a bill that would give President Joe Biden the power to ban TikTok, Reuters and other news outlets reported. It remains unclear whether the bill will become law, as the legislation still needs to pass the House as a whole and pass the Senate before it can go to Biden for aproval. But the committee’s support for the bill is the latest...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Crypto Global crypto
Crypto VCs Aren’t Celebrating This Rally Just Yet
Here are some staggering numbers for you. Year to date, bitcoin is up 43%, ether is up 39%, and Coinbase shares are up more than 92%. In fact, Coinbase is now trading around 5 times its projected next 12 month sales, up from 2.1 times when 2023 began, according to Koyfin. Where’s all this coming from?It turns out, startups and venture capitalists are scratching their heads a bit, too,...
Latest Briefs
House Committee Approves Bill to Give Biden Power to Ban TikTok
Tesla’s Wants to Grow Car Sales from 1.3 million in 2022 to 20 Million
Salesforce Shares Jump 15% Despite Weak Revenue Forecast
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles