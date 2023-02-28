Thrive Capital’s billionaire founder has cracked venture capital’s top ranks. Now he’s making major moves to cement his firm’s place.Read Now

Briefing

HP’s Profit Falls By Half on 19% Revenue Drop

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

HP’s revenue dropped 18.8% in the three months ended January, the latest sign of difficulties in the market for personal computers, while its net profit fell by about half to $487 million. HP, which sells personal computers and printers, blamed “industry-wide headwinds” for the downturn. The company burned $208 million in cash in the quarter, a big change from the free cash flow of $1.4...

Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy culture cloud
The Early TikTok Creator Who Doesn’t Need a Niche
By Kaya Yurieff · Feb. 28, 2023 2:00 PM PST
Alex French started posting on TikTok in 2019. Photo: Sara Bouwman
As the creator economy gets more crowded and competitive, it’s become common for people to hone in on a narrow niche as a way to stand out. We’ve profiled creators who review family-friendly cars or make elaborate cheese boards as their main content focus.Then there’s Alex French, 19, who has built her social media career without carving out a genre. She initially went viral in 2019 for a...
Latest Briefs
 
The RealReal Says New Inventory Strategy Boosting Margins
By Ann Gehan · Feb. 28, 2023
Instacart Grew Revenue 39% Last Year
By Cory Weinberg · Feb. 28, 2023
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller. Palmer Luckey: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Kim Kardashian West: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg; Henry Kravis: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Peter Thiel: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg; Bob Iger: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg; Jon Winkelried: Bess Adler/Bloomberg; Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Charles Kushner: David 'Dee' Delgado/Bloomberg; Mukesh Ambani: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Fred Ehrsam and Matt Huang. Photos by Paradigm and Shutterstock.
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.