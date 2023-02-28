Latest Articles

Creator Economy culture cloud

The Early TikTok Creator Who Doesn’t Need a Niche By Kaya Yurieff · Feb. 28, 2023 2:00 PM PST

As the creator economy gets more crowded and competitive, it’s become common for people to hone in on a narrow niche as a way to stand out. We’ve profiled creators who review family-friendly cars or make elaborate cheese boards as their main content focus.Then there’s Alex French, 19, who has built her social media career without carving out a genre. She initially went viral in 2019 for a...