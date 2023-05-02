In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His PowerRead More

IBM CEO Says AI Could Replace Some Human Resources Jobs

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: Bloomberg

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says the company plans to pause hiring for human resources and other administrative roles that could be replaced by artificial intelligence, which could result in thousands of jobs being eliminated, Bloomberg reported . The technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, poses potential competitive challenges to companies in a wide range of...

Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Writers’ Strike, DVDs and the Death of Free Money
By Andrew A. Rosen · May 2, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network. As of midnight last night, Hollywood’s writers are on strike. Their demands for better pay and better job security seem like the beginning of the end of this digital chapter in our entertainment industry. I would argue, however, that the true origin point was actually a couple of weeks...
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.