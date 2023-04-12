IBM is considering selling the collection of weather-related technology assets it acquired from The Weather Company in 2015 in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported . In 2015, IBM still aspired to compete with cloud providers like Amazon Web Services and was in search of a high-profile way to showcase its technological chops in this area. The...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing entertainment
Warner’s New Max Service Is a Decade Overdue
Better late than never. That could be the motto of Warner Bros. Discovery, which today put on a glitzy presentation to promote its overhauled streaming service, to be renamed Max (dropping HBO from the name) on May 23. The new service, combining shows from the company’s Discovery portfolio of reality shows with HBO Max’s lineup, is a worthy competitor to Netflix. It’s even got similar price...
Latest Briefs
IBM Mulling Sale of Weather Technology Assets
Rent the Runway Predicts Slower Revenue Growth, CFO to Exit
Databricks Ups the Ante on OpenAI With New Language Model
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers