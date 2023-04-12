Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils FoundersRead More

IBM Mulling Sale of Weather Technology Assets

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

IBM is considering selling the collection of weather-related technology assets it acquired from The Weather Company in 2015 in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported . In 2015, IBM still aspired to compete with cloud providers like Amazon Web Services and was in search of a high-profile way to showcase its technological chops in this area. The...

The Briefing entertainment
Warner’s New Max Service Is a Decade Overdue
By Martin Peers · April 12, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
HBO & Max Content CEO Casey Bloys at today's event. Photo by Getty
Better late than never. That could be the motto of Warner Bros. Discovery, which today put on a glitzy presentation to promote its overhauled streaming service, to be renamed Max (dropping HBO from the name) on May 23. The new service, combining shows from the company’s Discovery portfolio of reality shows with HBO Max’s lineup, is a worthy competitor to Netflix. It’s even got similar price...
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
By Kate Clark
The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.
OpenAI President Greg Brockman. Photo via OpenAI
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
By Jon Victor
Greg Brockman needed a win. In 2017, Brockman—then chief technology officer of OpenAI, a 50-person nonprofit at the time—was worried about getting left in the dust by bigger rivals like DeepMind, an AI lab owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
By Kevin McLaughlin
Competition between the two of the biggest cybersecurity firms selling software monitoring employee access to cloud applications and data is set to intensify after influential market research firm Gartner cut its ranking on the market leader, Zscaler.
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris and Erica Wenger. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures and Erica Wenger.
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target.
Comcast's Brian Roberts and Disney's Bob Iger. Photos by Getty
entertainment
Comcast’s Roberts Has Upper Hand Over Iger as Hulu Battle Looms
By Sahil Patel
The last time Disney CEO Bob Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts tangled, in a battle for control of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment business, Roberts came off second best.