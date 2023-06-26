IBM is nearing a deal to buy Apptio, a software company owned by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners, for about $5 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal would help IBM further its push into cloud computing related services, a key priority for CEO Arvind Krishna. Apptio sells software that companies use to keep track of costs when buying from multiple cloud providers....
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Deals semiconductors Finance
Apollo Leading More Than $1 Billion Debt Deal in Chipmaker Wolfspeed
A group of investors led by Apollo Global Management is making a more than $1 billion debt investment in Wolfspeed, a publicly traded semiconductor maker with a $6 billion market capitalization, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The deal could be announced in the coming days and would be one of the largest direct lending deals of the year that doesn’t involve a...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark