Latest Articles

Exclusive ai

Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati · Aug. 22, 2023 2:04 PM PDT

Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The roughly $200 million funding round more than doubles the share price and private valuation of the New York–based company, one of these people said. ...