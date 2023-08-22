IBM said Tuesday it is selling The Weather Company assets, including The Weather Channel mobile app and Weather.com, to private equity firm Francisco Partners for an undisclosed amount. The Wall Street Journal had reported in April that the business could fetch more than $1 billion. Francisco Partners plans to expand the business beyond weather forecasting and into the health and wellness...
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The roughly $200 million funding round more than doubles the share price and private valuation of the New York–based company, one of these people said. ...
