What’s Overlooked When Startup Funding Tailspins By Kaya Yurieff · Aug. 28, 2023 1:59 PM PDT

How are creator economy startups doing during the downturn? Not so hot. How are the creators themselves faring? Much better, as I reported in a story earlier today. Two charts published in the piece sum up the divergence: While VC funding for startups hoping to attract creators as customers has plummeted, spending on influencer marketing—a major way creators make money—is expected to...