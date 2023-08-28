Podcast firm Impact Theory agreed to a cease and desist order and to pay a $6.1 million fine to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it offered and sold unregistered securities in the form of NFTs. The settlement marks the first SEC enforcement action alleging that digital collectibles are securities, and signals the potential for a broader regulatory crackdown on NFTs....
How are creator economy startups doing during the downturn? Not so hot. How are the creators themselves faring? Much better, as I reported in a story earlier today. Two charts published in the piece sum up the divergence: While VC funding for startups hoping to attract creators as customers has plummeted, spending on influencer marketing—a major way creators make money—is expected to...
