America Is Holding Back Its Immigrant Entrepreneurs By Gagan Sandhu · April 20, 2023 9:30 AM PDT

The U.S. is the best country in the world for entrepreneurs. Yet it’s also a country that goes out of its way to prevent many of the most promising would-be entrepreneurs from realizing their potential. Every year, the U.S. grants H-1B visas to 85,000 highly skilled foreign workers, nearly 70% of whom come to this country to work in the tech industry. In my experience, these are some of...