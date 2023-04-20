Insider is laying off 10% of its staff, company president Barbara Peng said in an email to employees Thursday morning. It’s the first publicized mass layoff in the digital media company’s history, according to three current and former employees. “The economic headwinds that have hurt many of our clients and partners are also affecting us,” wrote Peng in the email, which was first reported by...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Opinion startups policy
America Is Holding Back Its Immigrant Entrepreneurs
The U.S. is the best country in the world for entrepreneurs. Yet it’s also a country that goes out of its way to prevent many of the most promising would-be entrepreneurs from realizing their potential. Every year, the U.S. grants H-1B visas to 85,000 highly skilled foreign workers, nearly 70% of whom come to this country to work in the tech industry. In my experience, these are some of...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge