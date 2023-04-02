Briefing
markets

Instacart Boosts Its Valuation 18%, Mirroring Stock Market Bounce

By
Amir Efrati
· · Source: The Information

Privately held tech firms have spent the past year slashing their internal valuations, but a modest recovery among public tech stocks could reverse the trend. Instacart recently boosted its common stock price 18% due partly to the stock appreciation of some of its publicly traded peers, The Information reported. The grocery delivery firm has been waiting for the better part of a year for an...

Exclusive startups
In Reversal, Instacart Hikes Its Valuation 18%
By Cory Weinberg and Erin Woo · April 2, 2023 1:10 PM PDT
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Bloomberg
After slashing its private stock price four times last year, Instacart is feeling better about itself. The grocery delivery firm, whose business skyrocketed during the pandemic but later cooled off, in late February raised its internal stock price 18% compared to December, according to a person with direct knowledge. While the company’s private share price for employees is likely still...
ByteDance Revenue Rose More Than 30% in 2022
By Amir Efrati · April 2, 2023
Tesla First Quarter Car Deliveries Rise 36%
By Nick Wingfield · April 2, 2023
From left, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Google Brain chief Jeff Dean. Photos by Getty, Bloomberg
Exclusive google ai
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
Orlando Bravo, co-founder of Thoma Bravo LLC. Photo by Bloomberg.
DEALS enterprise
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion startups
Don’t Build the Wrong Kind of AI Business
By Ben Parr
At a catch-up coffee a few weeks ago, a founder friend asked me, “What AI thing should we build?” It was the third time that week a founder had asked me the same question.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life
By Andrew A. Rosen
Org Charts microsoft ai
The People Who Make OpenAI Run Fast
By Jon Victor
Sam Altman has been the face of OpenAI as it quickly outmaneuvered rivals such as Google to launch cutting-edge artificial intelligence to the public.
Data Point startups amazon
Satellite Internet Plans from SpaceX and Others Deserve a Pinch of Salt
By Becky Peterson
If satellite internet providers like SpaceX’s Starlink have their way, the skies are going to get a lot more crowded with their orbiting antennas in the coming years—so crowded that it’s worth exercising a bit more skepticism about how many will actually get off the ground.