Meta, Under Fire From Regulators, Dials Back Ad Targeting By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · Sept. 15, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Meta Platforms built a $114 billion-a-year advertising juggernaut by tailoring ads to Facebook and Instagram users based on what they liked, posted or bought on the company’s apps. Now, under mounting pressure from regulators around the world, Meta is backing away from that approach. In the EU, users can now choose to see ads based only on basic personal data such as age, gender and...