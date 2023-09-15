Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023Read more

Instacart Raises Valuation Target to Nearly $10 Billion

Cory Weinberg
Instacart raised the high end of its valuation range to nearly $10 billion, a 7% uptick from its first asking price in its initial public offering fundraising efforts, the company announced. An updated IPO filing shows that the company plans to price its shares between $28 and $30, translating to a fully-diluted equity value of $9.3 billion to $9.9 billion. The price hike comes on the heels...

facebook
Meta, Under Fire From Regulators, Dials Back Ad Targeting
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · Sept. 15, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Meta's EMEA headquarters in Dublin. Photo via Getty.
Meta Platforms built a $114 billion-a-year advertising juggernaut by tailoring ads to Facebook and Instagram users based on what they liked, posted or bought on the company’s apps. Now, under mounting pressure from regulators around the world, Meta is backing away from that approach. In the EU, users can now choose to see ads based only on basic personal data such as age, gender and...
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Exclusive cloud ai
Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWS
By Anissa Gardizy and Aaron Holmes
Last year, Nvidia made an unusual proposal to Amazon Web Services and other cloud providers that have long been the biggest buyers of Nvidia’s specialized artificial intelligence server chips.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By Cory Weinberg
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo via YouTube/Databricks.
Exclusive startups ai
Inside Databricks’ Contrarian Playbook: Burn $1.5 Billion to Buy Big Growth
By Cory Weinberg
Much of the startup world has gotten a clear message from investors: Stop bleeding cash. Databricks, one of the software startups trying to benefit most from rabid corporate interest in artificial intelligence, is taking a different tack—and getting rewarded for it.