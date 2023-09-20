Instacart shares surged more than 40% before ending their first day of trading 12% higher, a modest debut that nonetheless could pave the way for more tech IPOs. The San Francisco startup priced its initial public offering at $30 a share late Monday, raising about $660 million in cash. Under the ticker CART, shares on Tuesday jumped to nearly $43 before ending the day at $33.70, giving it a...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing markets media/telecom
The Instacart IPO’s Fine Print
It’s been nearly two years since the last major IPO of a venture-backed company, so in case you forgot what one looked like, Instacart’s big day had many familiar beats. The ringing of the bell. The debate about stock pops. Early investors taking victory laps on TV.The celebration of the long-awaited listing obscured one fact. At the end of the day, Instacart really only took home about $100...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo