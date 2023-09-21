Instacart shares fell 11% in their second day of trading, wiping out nearly all the gains from their initial public offering debut. Shares ended ended at $30.10, close to the $30 IPO price. The drop outpaced the 1.5% decline in the Nasdaq Composite index. The decline bodes poorly for venture capitalists and startup workers hoping for the pace of IPOs to pick up, as well as the investors who...
A Boring—but Important—IPO
We tend to lionize founders who start companies with the splashiest, most far-reaching consumer products. So Andrew Bialecki of $10 billion marketing tech startup Klaviyo—a name few people even know how to pronounce (it’s “clay-vee-oh”)—isn’t exactly a favorite to headline the next Code Conference.But Bialecki—a Boston-based, 37-year-old engineer who rarely gives interviews anyway—should be...
