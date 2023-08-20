Instacart increased revenue more than 30% to about $1.4 billion in the first half of this year, The Information reported on Saturday , but the volume of groceries and other goods it delivered barely budged. The mixed nature of the results is sure to be an issue for investors considering its initial public offering, expected next month. The grocery delivery firm’s revenue growth came from its...
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge. Order volume in Instacart’s core grocery-delivery business is barely growing, new data reveals, although the company is showing revenue expansion by keeping more of the dollars spent on each order and from a fast-growing ad business. How investors react to that...
