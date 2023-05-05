Latest Articles

Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI By Theo Wayt · May 5, 2023 1:45 PM PDT

Amazon is building a team to work on artificial intelligence tools that will generate photos and videos for merchants to use in advertising campaigns on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed, efforts that could help diversify its ad business. Amazon's ad business has grown by double-digit percentages every quarter since Amazon started breaking out its revenue in 2021. It brought in...