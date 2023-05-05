Sequoia Capital’s Mighty StruggleRead more

Instacart’s Order Volume Growth Slows in First Quarter

Martin Peers
Instacart’s gross order volume grew between 5% and 10% in the first quarter, The Information reported on Friday , slower than its full-year 2022 growth rate of 16% and slower than the equivalent metric reported by DoorDash and Uber’s food-delivery arm. The slowdown could affect the timing of Instacart’s public market debut. The company, which recently increased its internal valuation to $12...

Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
By Theo Wayt · May 5, 2023 1:45 PM PDT
A presentation at Amazon's NewFront Conference on May 1. Photo by Getty.
Amazon is building a team to work on artificial intelligence tools that will generate photos and videos for merchants to use in advertising campaigns on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed, efforts that could help diversify its ad business. Amazon's ad business has grown by double-digit percentages every quarter since Amazon started breaking out its revenue in 2021. It brought in...
DOJ Probing Binance Over Possible Russian Sanctions Violations
By Aidan Ryan · May 5, 2023
Sequoia Let LPs Withdraw Capital Early From Evergreen Fund
By Kate Clark · May 5, 2023
Instacart’s Order Volume Growth Slows in First Quarter
By Martin Peers · May 5, 2023
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.