The text-based app Instagram is building to rival Twitter could be launched as soon as next month, according to the Substack newsletter, ICYMI by Lia Haberman. Reports that Meta Platforms-owned company has been working on the app, which will allow users to post text updates of as many as 500 characters, first surfaced in March. More recently, the company has been sharing details about the app...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The 1:1 culture
The Software CEO Spending Millions on Offices That Double As Luxury Bars
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften. It had been a “nuclear winter” for the economy, David Barrett told shareholders. There were silver linings for his expense management software company, but “don’t get me wrong, this quarter sucked.” His blunt diagnosis ignited a sell-off on shares in the...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push