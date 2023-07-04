Threads, an app developed by Meta Platforms’ Instagram, could launch Thursday, according to a posting on Apple’s App Store that previewed the new app. Described as a “text-based conversation app,” Threads offers users the ability to use their Instagram username and follow their same Instagram followers, as well as modify who can see text threads. It promises communities “to discuss everything...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing startups asia
Reddit Battle Spotlights Existential Question
It’s that point of the early summer when many in tech and business take a well-deserved break. Aside from the nonstop machinations of Elon Musk—whose only purpose in life, apart from transforming cars and rockets, seems to be keeping journalists employed—the most interesting tech news story of recent days centers on Reddit. The site’s volunteer moderators have been rebelling for weeks at fees...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals