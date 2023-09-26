Latest Articles

Creator Economy startups

The Lessons From MasterClass By Paris Martineau · Sept. 26, 2023 2:14 PM PDT

Paris here. Yesterday, we published a story about MasterClass’ post-pandemic woes. MasterClass, like many startups, spent wildly when times were good, then got caught flatfooted when its pandemic-era gains didn’t continue. Its evolution says something about the position many creator economy darlings now find themselves in. For a while, it had seemed like MasterClass could be the poster...