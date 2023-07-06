In a 46-page slide deck, Coatue lays out advice for startups confronting today’s vastly changed private tech marketRead more

Briefing

IRL Founder Responds to Claims That Most Users Were Bots

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

The founder of shuttered messaging app IRL Abraham Shafi questioned the company’s estimate last month that 95% of its users were bots, hitting back at criticism of him that led to his ouster as CEO and the closure of the firm. IRL said in late June it would close and return remaining capital to investors, following a series of stories in The Information that revealed questions about the...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive google semiconductors
Inside Google’s Efforts to Develop Custom Chip for Pixel
By Wayne Ma · July 6, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Google has big ambitions to develop its own chips for its Pixel phones. So far, however, things haven’t gone according to plan. The search giant has delayed by at least one year the release of its first fully customized chip, which would act as the brains for its Pixel line of smartphones, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. Google had originally planned to...
Latest Briefs
 
Former Showtime Boss David Nevins Named CEO of Peter Chernin’s Studio
By Sahil Patel · July 6, 2023
Twitter Reportedly Threatens to Sue Meta Over Threads
By Sahil Patel · July 6, 2023
Affirm Axes Returns Management Service It Bought in 2021
By Ann Gehan · July 6, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Ben Horowitz, Martin Casado and Marc Andreessen. Photos by Getty and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Art by Mike Sullivan.
startups ai
Andreessen Horowitz’s AI Crusader Emerges as a Confidant of the Founders
By Kate Clark
“Will AI kill us all?” Andreessen Horowitz general partner Martin Casado asked his boss Marc Andreessen in early June.
A pop-up event for the 2018 launch of Oddity's IL MAKIAGE brand in New York City. Photo by Getty.
Deals e-commerce
Why Beauty Company Oddity is Poised For a Hot IPO
By Ann Gehan
Cosmetics company Oddity Tech, which filed to go public last week, doesn’t need the stock market to continue rallying for its public debut to take off.
Foreground: CoinFund president Chris Perkins. Background: Sam Bankman-Fried. Photos by Getty.
crypto
Crypto VCs Wrest Power Back From Founders
By Aidan Ryan
Venture capitalists are becoming a little more demanding of crypto firms. At the height of the crypto boom, venture investors were so focused on winning hot deals that they didn’t push for audited financial statements or board seats.
Magic Spoon founders Gabi Lewis and Greg Sewitz, plus product development manager Cortney Leonard, sample two iterations of a toasted marshmallow flavor with a variety of milks. Photograph by Lisa Corson for The Information.
Show Us Everything startups culture
The Cereal Influencers of SoHo
By Annie Goldsmith
Pop Up Grocer looks like it was created as much for social media as for real-life shopping. Walking around the bright, checkerboard-floored West Village market one day last month, I felt like I was stepping inside an Instagram post.
Art by Clark Miller
Opinion policy ai
This Is the Help Congress Needs to Regulate AI
By Adam Bly
When OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before Congress in May about the existential risks large-language models and other generative artificial intelligence technologies pose to humanity, there was an elephant in the room.
Org Charts startups
The People Who Run Chime
By Mark Matousek
Chime aims to undercut traditional banks by being more consumer friendly. Its management team’s experience reflects that approach.