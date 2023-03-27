Latest Articles

Musk Puts $20 Billion Value on Twitter By Erin Woo and Martin Peers · March 25, 2023 4:45 PM PDT

Elon Musk offered Twitter employees stock grants at a valuation of roughly $20 billion, said a person familiar with an email Musk sent to staff, less than half what he paid to buy the company. It was a concrete acknowledgment of how much Twitter’s value has dropped since the deal—but it is still well above public market valuation levels for Twitter’s rivals.