Latest Articles

The Briefing asia crypto

Will Beijing Buy Raimondo’s Dividing Line? By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 28, 2023 5:01 PM PDT

BEIJING—After five minutes of staring at the wrinkle cream and waxing products, it all started to make sense. The U.S. can trade more with China, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo argued. But it will stick to products that have nothing to do with its national security, like moisturizer—or other items that contribute the vast majority of the $700 billion in goods and services the...